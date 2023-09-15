Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. Prothena has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $349,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $3,877,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

