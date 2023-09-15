Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.30. 191,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,680. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $266.01 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.83 and a 200 day moving average of $288.88.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

