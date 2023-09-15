Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl Sells 493 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $16,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Up 0.7 %

Q2 stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

