Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$172.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$169.16.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$156.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.71 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.41. The firm has a market cap of C$102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

