Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EPAM Systems, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $425.67. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,220,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.