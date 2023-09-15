Rail Vision’s (RVSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Rail Vision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Rail Vision Stock Down 3.7 %

Rail Vision stock opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 0.38 and a 52 week high of 2.48.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

About Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.90% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.