Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

