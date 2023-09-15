Raymond James Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,510 shares of company stock valued at $449,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

