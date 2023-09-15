Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

