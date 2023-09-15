RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

NYSE RBA opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. RB Global has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

