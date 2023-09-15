Realty Income (NYSE:O) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.55

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.55 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 1354564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.