Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

