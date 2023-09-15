Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.10. The company has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

