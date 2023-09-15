Redwire’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Up 21.2 %

RDW stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Redwire has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Redwire will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,389,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,267,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 178,411 shares of company stock valued at $615,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 91.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.