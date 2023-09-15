Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $832.38 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $781.64 and its 200-day moving average is $774.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $904.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

