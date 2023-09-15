Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $904.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

REGN stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $828.22. The company had a trading volume of 179,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,707. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $781.64 and a 200-day moving average of $774.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

