Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $920.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $825.00 to $920.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $904.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $832.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $781.64 and a 200-day moving average of $774.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

