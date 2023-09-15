Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $11,024,640,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,502. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

