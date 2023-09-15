Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

