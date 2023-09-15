Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RENT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $67,172.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,809 shares of company stock worth $178,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

