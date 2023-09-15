Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) PT Lowered to $3.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $67,172.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,809 shares of company stock valued at $178,355 in the last three months. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Rent the Runway by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 207,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 72,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 453,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

