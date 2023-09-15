Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.88 on Monday. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $792.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,106 over the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 5,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

