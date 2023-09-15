Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 1,052 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

