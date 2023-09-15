Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 1,192 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $40,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $27.66 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

