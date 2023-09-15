Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 467 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 169,028 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $530,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,370 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 452.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

