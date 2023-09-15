Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 575 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $97,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 576,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $2,256,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.2 %

IRM stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

