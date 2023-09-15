Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 595 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 131.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. BCE’s payout ratio is 154.50%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

