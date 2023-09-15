Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 8,562 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.