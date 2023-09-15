Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

