Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

