Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

