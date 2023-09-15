Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of NCR worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NCR by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 58.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 543,372 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NCR by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

