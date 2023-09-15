Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $63.92 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

