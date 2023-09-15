Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.76 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Jabil makes up approximately 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $562,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $117.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

