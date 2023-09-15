Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.14 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

