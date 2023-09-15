Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.