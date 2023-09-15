Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 1,005 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

