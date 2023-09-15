Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 314 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

