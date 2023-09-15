Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 265 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $152.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

