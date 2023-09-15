Robert J. Small Sells 2,967 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,171 shares in the company, valued at $168,320,330.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $874.12 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $882.64 and a 200-day moving average of $814.43. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $11,624,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

