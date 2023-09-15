Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.00.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $287.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

