Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $46.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.