Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$27.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.83.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$26.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.28. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$26.23.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.6179197 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.