RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by Melius to “Neutral”

Melius cut shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Melius currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.88.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. RTX has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.