RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Up 7.7%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.90 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 125,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 52,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 million, a PE ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.67.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

