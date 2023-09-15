Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$47,239.92 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Michael William Sutton sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$47,239.92.
Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %
RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17.
About Rupert Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rupert Resources
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.