Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$47,239.92 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Michael William Sutton sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$47,239.92.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

