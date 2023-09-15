RVW Wealth LLC Invests $266,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

APRW opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.