RVW Wealth LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $400.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

