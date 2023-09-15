RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

IVW stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

