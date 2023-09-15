Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.06.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,900 shares of company stock worth $15,480,323. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

